Rich Homie Quan's Team Releases Tear-Jerking Music Video For "Song Cry"

Quan's estate did right by the way they constructed the visuals.

Rich Homie Quan was sent off with a beautiful celebration of his life just two weeks ago, but it feels like a lifetime already. Every day that passes by without the Atlanta rapper seems like a decade has gone by. What we are trying to say is that us, along with the rest of the hip-hop world, miss him dearly. His funeral service showed that, as there was a massive turn out thanks to Quan's father allowing the public to come and remember the beloved MC. The words spoken by fellow artists, DC Young Fly, and more show just how much he meant to everyone he came across. Whether it was his music or in-person interactions, he clearly touched many lives. Thankfully, the estate of Rich Homie Quan understands that because they have just dropped visuals for his posthumous record, "Song Cry".

The song dropped just a day before the service, and it is a hard song to get through without tearing up. The same goes for the video, as it includes shots prior to his shocking death and the funeral, according to TMZ Hip Hop. Shots include some emotional reactions from all walks of life, as well as some white doves flying away at his burial site. It has been easy getting through this for anyone as evidenced by longtime girlfriend, Amber Williams. "This has to be the toughest thing I’ve ever endured," she said in a tribute. "Don’t even know how to gather my words". You can check out the new music video with the link below. Thoughts and prayers from the HNHH team continue to go out to the loved ones of RHQ.

"Song Cry" Music Video - Rich Homie Quan