Rich Homie Quan's Girlfriend Posts Heartbreaking Tribute After Funeral Service

Rich Homie Quan left a large void in his loved ones' lives.

After Rich Homie Quan's funeral service on Tuesday (September 17), his longtime girlfriend Amber Williams took to Instagram a couple of days later on Friday to post another tribute to his memory. "This has to be the toughest thing I’ve ever endured," she captioned the post. "Don’t even know how to gather my words. When I met you I had no idea how our life was gonna change for the good. You got locked up & that time apart brought us closer. Fast forward, on the rise of your career I knew what I signed up for. No one could tell me anything about you, I wasn’t going for it. Support is an understatement!

"I’m still gonna go hard for you til this day," Williams continued in her caption of a photo dump with Rich Homie Quan. "Never had anything hit me this close. I did all I could to make you smile despite what we’ve been through it taught me to be stronger. All this time I thought I was strong but this got me weak. Our boys worship the ground you walked on. Feel like someone ripped my heart out of my chest.

Rich Homie Quan's Girlfriend's Latest Tribute

"You worked your a** off & I finally convinced you that we need to start vacationing in which we did," Williams said of Rich Homie Quan. "Always made sure you be an active father to all your kids. I couldn’t treat you like an artist because you’re still human. My 1st love & my last. I can’t question God but I can call on him just like I could call on you. You had so much more to do but it’s on us to keep your name alive. I’m hurt, devastated, numb, angry, disappointed, just flat out numb. I do know one thing for certain is that I gave you your flowers while you were here with us & I did my part!