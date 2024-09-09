Rich Homie Quan's Monthly Spotify Listeners Spike Rapidly After Passing

On September 5 the hip-hop world stopped spinning. Honestly, it still is four days after the tragic, untimely, and unexpected passing of Atlanta rapper Rich Homie Quan. The 34-year-old's cause of death still remains an unknown at this point, and it may for a couple more days, at least. Since that mysterious and sad day fans and fellow contemporaries alike have been sharing their love and thoughts online.
Now, supporters of his work are paying respects in a different way by revisiting his catalog. However, it hasn't been just a few hundred people. Instead, Rich Homie Quan's account has seen a massive spike in monthly listeners since the news broke. According to XXL, that number has essentially doubled. Prior to learning what we know now, the melodic hitmaker was sitting at 1.8 plus million. Now, in just half a week, that total is up to 3.3 million.
Rich Homie Quan's Numbers Practically Double
This sort of thing happens after an artist passes away. But it's always a welcome sight to see people come together and appreciate the work of a Rich Homie Quan, for example. Even though this jump in support is amazing, there's a chance that his figures could increase more. A reporter for a local news station in Atlanta spoke with Quan's father, Corey Lamar, and he revealed that his son was close to releasing a 25-song project in addition to apparently having around 2,000 songs ready to go. "He has a catalog in the vault. He has a ton of music that the fans need to hear", Lamar expressed. Based on that quote, it sounds like we are close to getting more material. If not, though, we will be more than okay with what Rich Homie Quan has left behind for us to enjoy.
What are your thoughts on Rich Homie Quan's monthlies for Spotify doubling after his death? Do you think not enough people respected what he did for the genre? Is this one of the most shocking passings in hip-hop you have ever witnessed? What songs have you been revisiting? We would like to hear what you have to say, so leave your thoughts in the comments. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Rich Homie Quan. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.