Rich Homie Quan's Monthly Spotify Listeners Spike Rapidly After Passing

On September 5 the hip-hop world stopped spinning. Honestly, it still is four days after the tragic, untimely, and unexpected passing of Atlanta rapper Rich Homie Quan. The 34-year-old's cause of death still remains an unknown at this point, and it may for a couple more days, at least. Since that mysterious and sad day fans and fellow contemporaries alike have been sharing their love and thoughts online.

Now, supporters of his work are paying respects in a different way by revisiting his catalog. However, it hasn't been just a few hundred people. Instead, Rich Homie Quan's account has seen a massive spike in monthly listeners since the news broke. According to XXL, that number has essentially doubled. Prior to learning what we know now, the melodic hitmaker was sitting at 1.8 plus million. Now, in just half a week, that total is up to 3.3 million.

Rich Homie Quan's Numbers Practically Double

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 28: Rapper Rich Homie Quan performs onstage at the OutKast, A$AP Rocky, Rick Ross, K. Michelle, August Alsina & Ty Dolla $ign Presented By Sprite during the 2014 BET Experience At L.A. LIVE on June 28, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Earl Gibson/BET/Getty Images for BET)

This sort of thing happens after an artist passes away. But it's always a welcome sight to see people come together and appreciate the work of a Rich Homie Quan, for example. Even though this jump in support is amazing, there's a chance that his figures could increase more. A reporter for a local news station in Atlanta spoke with Quan's father, Corey Lamar, and he revealed that his son was close to releasing a 25-song project in addition to apparently having around 2,000 songs ready to go. "He has a catalog in the vault. He has a ton of music that the fans need to hear", Lamar expressed. Based on that quote, it sounds like we are close to getting more material. If not, though, we will be more than okay with what Rich Homie Quan has left behind for us to enjoy.