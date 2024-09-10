Rich Homie Quan's Father Says Funeral Service Will Be Open To The Public

More details are soon to come.

Today, we have been gathering more and more information about the tragic and bewildering passing of Rich Homie Quan. Just hours ago, we got word about what possibly caused his death. There's been some speculation that it was a drug overdose; however, a death incident report from local authorities tells a different story. Accounts from the rapper's brother, Andre Munford, and girlfriend, Amber Williams suggest that he somehow passed out while eating and choked on the food that was in his mouth. More details are sure to arise soon, but none of that really matters. We are all heartbroken over his loss and the father of the Atlanta MC knows that.

Its why Rich Homie Quan's funeral is going to be open to everyone, according to Corey Lamar. Penn Live says that the original plans for the service were going to be private and abbreviated. This was so that the family could begin "the healing process" sooner. However, Mr. Lamar clearly did some thinking and felt that people who supported him in any way deserved the opportunity to come too.

Rich Homie Quan's Pops Encourages Fans To Attend The Funeral

"Without the fans, there would be no Quan," he said. At this time, nothing else is known about the hard details. Mr. Lamar says information on the service "will be shared soon", though. Fans online are pretty skeptical and/or not happy about this decision, as they feel strangers at a rapper's funeral could get out of hand. At the end of the day, though, it's up to the family and everyone should respect the decision they've gone with.