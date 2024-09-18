DC Young Fly & Killer Mike Among Others At Rich Homie Quan's Spirited Funeral

They were just two of many who came to celebrate the life of the beloved MC.

The final stages of the grieving process are underway for the family and friends of Rich Homie Quan. The Atlanta rapper was laid to rest with thousands attending. His funeral service was live streamed on the late MC's website and the entire public was even able to stop by to pay their respects. Multiple photos and videos surfaced throughout the day and from what we could see, it was almost more inspiring than saddening. Corey Lamar, RHQ's father, put together an appropriate service for a truly celebrated figure.

That could also be attributed to the big-hearted celebrities that made their way out. According to HipHopDX, comedian DC Young Fly, Killer Mike, and ex-NBA star Stephen Jackson, were just some that gave speeches at Quan's celebration. If you want to hear Fly's and Mike's, you can at the 2:19:16 and 1:45:22 marks in the YouTube link. The Wild 'N Out star's has been making the rounds online, thanks to how moving it is.

DC Young Fly Delivers Impassioned Speech At Rich Homie Quan's Service

Speaking to the mother of Quan, Fly urged her to continue to be a strong leader to the family. Furthermore, he made sure to give everyone peace of mind that the rapper lived a fulfilling life. "He did what he was supposed to. We all on borrowed time. Nobody in here know how they gon' leave". Later, Young Fly ended by saying, "So we gon' keep his name alive and I wanna tell the family I love y'all and here with you forever... Quan, I love you big bruh, you a legend".