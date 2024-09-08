Rich Homie Quan's Girlfriend Breaks Silence After His Death

The iconic rapper passed away on Thursday at the age of 34.

Rich Homie Quan's girlfriend, Amber Williams, has spoken out about the late rapper's death after she discovered his body at their home in Atlanta on Thursday. According to a 911 call obtained by TMZ, Williams said Quan fell asleep on the couch the night before and after she dropped her son off at school and returned to check on him, she noticed he wasn't breathing. He was 34 years old.

"This pain is unbearable," Williams began in a statement on her Instagram Story on Saturday. "The love you all have shown is an over flow. I truly appreciate everyone who's reached out. I'm traumatized from a moment that'll forever be in my head. I have nothing to prove because my love for my other half was ALWAYS shown, I had nothing to hide. Please respect me and the family at this time. Our house is no longer a home. I'm completely heartbroken 15 years gone. I'll never be the same. This is a complete nightmare. We never could let go, but you didn't have to leave me like this. #Numb."

Rich Homie Quan Performs In Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA - APRIL 20: Rich Homie Quan performs during "The Sesh" on April 20, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Quan's official cause of death is still unclear. The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office was scheduled to perform an autopsy on him on Friday, although the results have not yet been made public. In a statement provided to TMZ, his family said they are “shattered and heartbroken by his sudden death.” Quan's father, Corey Lamar, also shared a post on Instagram in the wake of his son's death. He said was in “unbearable pain” and described himself as feeling like he'd been "crushed to a million pieces."

Amber Williams Speaks Out On Instagram

Check out Williams' full post for Quan on Instagram below. Elsewhere throughout the day, she's been sharing tons of photos of the two of them together. Be on the lookout for further updates on Rich Homie Quan on HotNewHipHop.