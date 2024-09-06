Big Sean Gives Rich Homie Quan His Flowers After His Passing

Big Sean will always cherish the studio sessions that they shared together, as will many others who worked with Rich Homie Quan.

More and more tributes to Rich Homie Quan are pouring in following his tragic and untimely death at age 34. Whether it's from longtime collaborators, younger admirers, or his loved ones, the hip-hop world is taking this time to mourn and support not just each other, but the people and legacy that he left behind. The latest artist to pay homage to the Atlanta artist's memory is Big Sean. TMZ Hip Hop caught up with him in Hollywood on Thursday (September 5) at his pop-up event for his new album Better Me Than You. Amid other questions, the Detroit native took time to reflect on this loss.

"RIP Rich Homie Quan, for sure," Big Sean remarked. "We got a lot of good memories together, you know what I'm saying? We've been in the studio, Treehouse Studios, you know, ATL. We had some great sessions, me and Rich Homie. He was one of one. He was one of one, for sure. His style... He was just very special, a very good heart. It's such a tragedy hearing about his loss today.

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - MAY 25: Rich Homie Quan performs during the inaugural 2024 Gazebo Festival at Waterfront Park on May 25, 2024 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images)

"Man, I'm sending love," Big Sean said of Rich Homie Quan. "Life is such a rare thing. We got to realize that every day we wake up, we're winning, you know what I'm saying? It's such a short time we here. It's a blip of time, so don't look back and wish you would've, could've, should've did anything, man. Go out here and get it. Just know that you got to go through it just to get to it. So everybody that's going through something, just know that it's all temporary. That's the best and worst part of life is that it's all temporary." Click the "Via" link down below at the end of the article to see the full video.