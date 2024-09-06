Big Sean Gives Rich Homie Quan His Flowers After His Passing

BYGabriel Bras Nevares400 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2022 Revolt Summit
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 24: Rapper Rich Homie Quan performs onstage during the 2022 Revolt Summit at 787 Windsor on September 24, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Big Sean will always cherish the studio sessions that they shared together, as will many others who worked with Rich Homie Quan.

More and more tributes to Rich Homie Quan are pouring in following his tragic and untimely death at age 34. Whether it's from longtime collaborators, younger admirers, or his loved ones, the hip-hop world is taking this time to mourn and support not just each other, but the people and legacy that he left behind. The latest artist to pay homage to the Atlanta artist's memory is Big Sean. TMZ Hip Hop caught up with him in Hollywood on Thursday (September 5) at his pop-up event for his new album Better Me Than You. Amid other questions, the Detroit native took time to reflect on this loss.

"RIP Rich Homie Quan, for sure," Big Sean remarked. "We got a lot of good memories together, you know what I'm saying? We've been in the studio, Treehouse Studios, you know, ATL. We had some great sessions, me and Rich Homie. He was one of one. He was one of one, for sure. His style... He was just very special, a very good heart. It's such a tragedy hearing about his loss today.

Read More: RIP Rich Homie Quan: 9 Essential Songs That Defined His Career

Rich Homie Quan Perfoming At Gazebo Festival 2024

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - MAY 25: Rich Homie Quan performs during the inaugural 2024 Gazebo Festival at Waterfront Park on May 25, 2024 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images)

"Man, I'm sending love," Big Sean said of Rich Homie Quan. "Life is such a rare thing. We got to realize that every day we wake up, we're winning, you know what I'm saying? It's such a short time we here. It's a blip of time, so don't look back and wish you would've, could've, should've did anything, man. Go out here and get it. Just know that you got to go through it just to get to it. So everybody that's going through something, just know that it's all temporary. That's the best and worst part of life is that it's all temporary." Click the "Via" link down below at the end of the article to see the full video.

Meanwhile, this is what Rich Homie Quan's father had to say about his son's loss. "Unbearable pain," he shared on his Instagram Story. "Lord please please please help me to understand this. To lose my son... my 1st born, my best friend. Lord let this be a dream.... Yall pray for me and my family. I feel like I'm crushed into a million pieces."
Rest In Peace Rich Homie Quan.

Read More: Quando Rondo Reacts To Rich Homie Quan's Music Topping Charts After His Death

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
...