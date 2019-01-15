studio sessions
- MusicRiff Raff Offers Home Studio Sessions For $15K An HourThe rapper put his home studio up for rent on the studio locating app Stufinder.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicKanye West Asked Uncle Murda To Write A Verse For HimThe Brooklyn rap veteran said that he and Big Sean had a hand in Ye's creative process.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicIrv Gotti Accused Of Predatory Behavior After Detailing First Kiss With AshantiIrv Gotti details an intimate moment he shared with Ashanti in the latest episode of "The Murder Inc. Story." By Aron A.
- MusicMarilyn Manson Is Working Closely With Kanye West On "Donda 2"Digital Nas says that he sees Marilyn Manson "every day" when he goes to the studio to work on Kanye West's "Donda 2." By Aron A.
- Music40 Reveals How He & Drake Have Worked On "Certified Lover Boy" During COVIDA pandemic isn't stopping Drake and 40 from cooking up "Certified Lover Boy." By Aron A.
- MusicOVO "40" Shares Appalling "Marvin's Room" Story Involving Michael JacksonThe music legend was the last person to use the iconic Marvin Gay Los Angeles studio prior to his death before Drake and left a few items behind.By Madusa S.
- Music2 Chainz Taps Kanye West For "So Help Me God"2 Chainz has been gearing up to release his new album "So Help Me God," taking to Instagram to tease Kanye West's involvement in the project. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicLil Baby Reveals Young Thug Paid Him To Leave His Neighborhood To RecordYoung Thug saw the star potential in Lil Baby and banked on it.By Aron A.
- MusicPusha T Explains Kanye West's Hilarious Chacuterie Bit On "Sociopath"Kanye really didn't know what charcuterie was.By Aron A.
- MusicLil Baby Reveals That He Used To Pay Gunna $100 To Write His SongsLil Baby and Gunna go way back.By Aron A.
- MusicFreddie Gibbs Recorded "Bandana" In The Same Studio Nipsey Made "Victory Lap"Freddie Gibbs recalls working on "Bandana" in the same studio complex as Nipsey Hussle who was making "Victory Lap" at the time.By Aron A.
- MusicJuicy J Teases A$AP Rocky's Project: "New Album Is Full Of Hits"Juicy J and A$AP Rocky lock in "back to back sessions."By Aron A.
- MusicDMX Blasted R. Kelly In 2009 Interview After Allegedly Catching Him With A MinorHe cussed him out.By Zaynab
- MusicScHoolboy Q Reveals His Dog Is Invited To Dreamville's "ROTD III" SessionsScHoolboy Q jokes that his dog is heading to ATL to join J. Cole & Dreamville for the "Revenge Of The Dreamers III" sessions.By Aron A.