Offset Pays Tribute To Rich Homie Quan And Explains How Fatherhood Impacted His Music

Billboard got some compelling thoughts and reflections from the former Migo.

Offset was one of many superstars in attendance at Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop Power Players 2024 event. During a brief interview with Kyle Denis, he let the outlet know that there's a lot else on his mind apart from his upcoming third child with Cardi B. Specifically, the former Migo spoke on his love of Fashion Week, which city he prefers for it, and which songs pumped him up to attend the Billboard event. However, the most salient and compelling parts of the brief conversation came when he spoke on the impact that fatherhood has had on his musical and artistic endeavors, plus when he paid tribute to the memory of the late Rich Homie Quan.

First, Offset asserted that his experience as a father over the past 15 years or so (Cardi B's third child will be his sixth) has definitely contributed to his creative process. "You know, it makes you grow up," he told Billboard's Denis. "It makes you pay attention and switch the things that you talk about in your music, you know what I mean? It makes me give a little context to the music now." Even though he and Cardi are no longer together, their family will surely continue to brighten their lives both in professional and personal ways.

Offset Sends Rich Homie Quan's Family His Condolences

Then, Offset was asked whether he has anything to say to Rich Homie Quan's family as they mourn his loss. "I wish you guys some type of prosperity," he remarked. "Some type of overcoming of it. Shout out to Rich Homie, man. That's a day one artist right there. We all came up together in the same lab, in the same kitchen, you know what I mean? Trying to make it happen, man. That's a tragic thing to hip-hop, man. Shout out to Rich Homie Quan, man. RIP to you and bless your family."