Lil Woody Clowned By Ralo For Impromptu Speech At A Law Class

Lil Woody has been enjoying his freedom as a result of his role as a state's witness in the YSL RICO trial, and this has manifested in bizarre ways. Most recently, he apparently was a guest speaker at a law class. While the clip below doesn't show what Woody specifically talk about, we can assume that it was almost definitely about this court case. After all, they even previewed some footage from one of his testimonies on the witness stand, as you can see on one of the visible screens in the video. In the comments section of Akademiks' post below, though, Ralo couldn't help but mock this. "Like I said he round this bih living it up," he wrote.

Furthermore, we can assume that Ralo isn't a big fan of Lil Woody's testimony, but the former is dealing with other beef at the moment. "You think you just gone go up on me while im in prison can’t fight for myself and when i get out I wasn’t gone say s**t," he recently ranted against Boosie Badazz during their bizarre social media feud. "Ima delete everything I said off my page for the people, but that conversation is needed fam…"

Elsewhere, Lil Woody recently took a break from all his court antics to pay tribute to Rich Homie Quan amid news of his passing. "RIP," he wrote on his Instagram Story, posting a picture of RHQ with Young Thug. "I hate this happen I pray that God protect thug and them from this country." Considering the complicated bond that these Atlanta rap figures shared over the past decade-plus, this is a tragic end with a heartfelt sense of solidarity.