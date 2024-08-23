Ralo Delivers His First Record Since Prison Sentence, "Welcome Home"

Ralo has certainly been through a lot over the last few years, but now he's feeling better than ever now that Welcome Home is out. The Atlanta, Georgia mainstay was doing six years of time for drug conspiracy charges , and you could tell that around the time of his release, he was feeling all sorts of emotions. It didn't help that he was remembering the loss of his close friend Marlo. "Marlo told me not to worry he was going to be the first person at the gate waiting on me when this s*** over. My release is in two weeks and I know life goes on, but this s*** aint da same as when we was passing this money around we was all happy and helping each other".

However, as we said, Ralo was able to persevere and its why we have Welcome Home in front of us today. During our interview with him, he feels that this is what makes him tick as an artist and its why his fans mess with the way he goes about his music. "More people bought into me as a person, you know what I'm saying? Like, what I did for the community, what I do for the community, and you know, the way I was living, the way I was moving". That earnestness is all over the 16-song tracklist, which has features from Key Glock, Big Moochie Grape, Yungeen Ace, and more. It's great to have Ralo back in the game and we encourage you to check it out with the links below.