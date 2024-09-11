Elon Musk Delivers Creepy Response To Taylor Swift's Kamala Harris Endorsement

Elon Musk is a weird guy.

Last night, Elon Musk came under fire for a creepy response he had to Taylor Swift. Overall, this stemmed from Swift's ringing endorsement of Kamala Harris for President of the United States. After watching the debate between Harris and Donald Trump, Swift took to Instagram where she revealed her plans for the election. She also addressed the AI Trump support memes, which she believes are extremely scary and deceiving. Below, you can read what she had to say about the current Vice President and her running mate, Tim Walz.

"I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election. I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them," Swift wrote. "I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos. I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades."

Read More: Diddy Assisted Elon Musk In Taking Over Twitter

Taylor Swift Endorses Kamala Harris

Following this endorsement, Musk took to Twitter where he said “Fine, Taylor, you win … I will give you a child and guard your cats with my life.” Overall, many found this to be an extremely odd and creepy message. Musk has been known to be a bit of a creep in the past, but this is just beyond weird, even for him. If we were Taylor Swift, a restraining order might be something worth considering.

Elon Musk Responds

Let us know what you think about all of this, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that Elon Musk is being a bit too creepy about all of this? What did you think of the debate last night? Is the United States in a bad place with these two candidates? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the world. We will continue to keep you informed on current events and the Presidential race.