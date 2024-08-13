Donald Trump Calls Kamala Harris "Beautiful" And Compares Her To Melania

Donald Trump had a bizarre conversation with Elon Musk.

Former President Donald Trump was on a Twitter Spaces with Elon Musk last night. Overall, this was being touted as one of the biggest spaces in the history of the platform. However, there were quite a few technical difficulties prior to the actual conversation. Eventually, everything was figured out and Elon and Trump were able to have their conversation. For most of the festivities, Musk found himself ranting and raving about how much he adores the Republican nominee.

There was quite a bit of talk about Vice President Kamala Harris, who is now leading in the polls. The enthusiasm around her campaign has taken off, and her VP nominee Tim Walz has also proven to be extremely popular. Having said that, Harris was just on the cover of Time Magazine, and Trump had some thoughts on all of this. Below, you can hear that Trump actually called Harris "beautiful" and even compared her to his wife, Melania.

Donald Trump Says Whatever Is On His Mind

Overall, it was a bit of a bizarre tangent, even for Trump's standards. Regardless, it will now be interesting to see how the dynamic between himself and Harris changes over the course of the coming weeks and months. In September, the two are set to partake in a debate that will certainly make waves on social media. With Harris gaining all of the momentum, it will take a Herculean effort from the Trump campaign to get things going again.

Let us know what you thought of the Donald Trump and Elon Musk Twitter Space, in the comments section down below. Did you find it to be a bit weird given all of the technical difficulties? Was this something you even bothered listening to? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news from around the world. We will continue to keep you informed on world events.

