Donald Trump Slammed Online For "Racist" Kamala Harris Nickname

Is Donald Trump going too far?

Donald Trump is running for President again, and there is no telling how this is going to go. Overall, Trump was leading in the polls against Joe Biden. However, with Kamala Harris taking over as the nominee, Trump has been slipping into dangerous territory. It would appear as though Harris is now winning in key battleground states. Moreover, she just announced Tim Walz as her VP which is a progressive pick that will appeal to the youth vote.

However, Trump has been looking to attack Kamala as much as possible. One of his points of attack has been her racial identity. While speaking to the National Association of Black Journalists, Trump made the claim that Harris has only recently started identifying as black and that he's always known her to be Indian. On Truth Social, Trump has been calling her names like "Kambala" and "Kamabla," which some have taken as a bit of a racist dog whistle.

Donald Trump Continues To Call Out VP Harris

Image via Truth Social

Below, you can see numerous reactions to the name-calling. Detractors of Trump are not amused by it, and they believe that this is going to be offputting to the average voter. Sure, his base is going to love it, but the median voter might find this all to be a bit "weird." After all, Kamala has never shied away from her background. Only time will tell whether or not this strategy works for Trump.

Twitter Reacts