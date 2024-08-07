Donald Trump Showers Adin Ross In Praise Following Viral Stream

BYAlexander Cole39 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Former President Donald Trump Surrenders To Fulton County Jail In Election Case
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 24: Former U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to depart at Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport after being booked at the Fulton County jail on August 24, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Trump was booked on multiple charges related to an alleged plan to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Donald Trump gave Ross his seal of approval.

Overall, Donald Trump is one of the biggest political figures in the world. However, he is also extremely polarizing. The former president is the Republican nominee for the third straight election. Although it was a pretty easy path for him to get there, some Republicans still staunchly oppose him. By that, we mean they oppose his messaging, but not his policies. Regardless, Trump wants to win the election and he has been going after the youth vote.

Part of that has been collaborating with people like Adin Ross. Recently, Trump got to join Ross on a stream that got millions of views. All sorts of Kick records were broken, however, the stream still could not touch some of the numbers we saw from Kai Cenat and even Ninja. Having said all of that, Trump was more than grateful for the opportunity to stream with Ross. On Truth Social, the former President had nothing but praise for the young streamer.

Read More: Adin Ross Gifts Donald Trump A MAGA-Themed Cybertruck Featuring Picture From His Assassination Attempt

Adin Ross & Donald Trump Continue To Cause A Stir

In his message to Ross, he noted that he met the streamer's family. Furthermore, he proclaimed that he had heard of Ross because of his son Barron. As it turns out, the youngest Trump child is a huge fan of the Kick superstar. This should not come as too much of a surprise. Regardless, it does remain to be seen whether or not any of this matters as far as the election is concerned. For now, this is all just one big show.

Let us know what you think about the situation involving Donald Trump and Adin Ross, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that it was smart for Trump to do a stream with Ross? Do you believe this will shift the election at all? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite personalities and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Donald Trump Shares His Honest Thoughts On Kanye West During Adin Ross Stream

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.
...