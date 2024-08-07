Donald Trump Showers Adin Ross In Praise Following Viral Stream

Donald Trump gave Ross his seal of approval.

Overall, Donald Trump is one of the biggest political figures in the world. However, he is also extremely polarizing. The former president is the Republican nominee for the third straight election. Although it was a pretty easy path for him to get there, some Republicans still staunchly oppose him. By that, we mean they oppose his messaging, but not his policies. Regardless, Trump wants to win the election and he has been going after the youth vote.

Part of that has been collaborating with people like Adin Ross. Recently, Trump got to join Ross on a stream that got millions of views. All sorts of Kick records were broken, however, the stream still could not touch some of the numbers we saw from Kai Cenat and even Ninja. Having said all of that, Trump was more than grateful for the opportunity to stream with Ross. On Truth Social, the former President had nothing but praise for the young streamer.

Adin Ross & Donald Trump Continue To Cause A Stir

In his message to Ross, he noted that he met the streamer's family. Furthermore, he proclaimed that he had heard of Ross because of his son Barron. As it turns out, the youngest Trump child is a huge fan of the Kick superstar. This should not come as too much of a surprise. Regardless, it does remain to be seen whether or not any of this matters as far as the election is concerned. For now, this is all just one big show.

