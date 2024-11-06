Adin Ross Wins Big After Donald Trump Declares Victory

Adin Ross put a lot of money on Trump winning.

Reactions to Donald Trump's big win continue to roll in online, and there are certainly some celebrating more than others. Adin Ross, for example, won a massive bet on top of having his preferred candidate elected into office once again. Yesterday (November 6), he took to social media to announce that he put a whopping $1 million on Trump winning.

"Put a million on President Trump, the only candidate for America that makes sense. Trump 2024," he captioned a photo of the two of them together, along with a screenshot of his Stake bet. Obviously, he cleaned up today. He's even already teasing another stream with Trump. "Our 47th president," he wrote on his Instagram Story. "Adin x Trump stream pt 2 in the white house."

Adin Ross Puts $1 Million On Donald Trump

Ross' first stream with Trump took place in August, and various clips from it quickly went viral. Ross even gifted Trump a Rolex and a custom Tesla Cybertruck at the time. Shortly after the stream, Trump took to Truth Social to acknowledge the record-breaking interview. "Congratulations to Adin and his wonderful mother, father, and family, who I had the pleasure to meet," he wrote in part. "Thank you also to Barron Trump for the introduction to your friend, Adin. Young people are the future of America." A few days later, Ross announced that he'd be doing another stream with Trump if he won the election.