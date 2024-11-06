Adin Ross Wins Big After Donald Trump Declares Victory

BYCaroline Fisher273 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
JAY-Z's Iconic The 40/40 Club Opens Reimagined Lounge Experience With Fanatics Sportsbook At Fanatics Fest NYC
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 16: Adin Ross walks the blue carpet at JAY-Z's Iconic The 40/40 Club in partnership with Fanatics Sportsbook at the center of Fanatics Fest NYC at Jacob Javits Center on August 16, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Fanatics)
Adin Ross put a lot of money on Trump winning.

Reactions to Donald Trump's big win continue to roll in online, and there are certainly some celebrating more than others. Adin Ross, for example, won a massive bet on top of having his preferred candidate elected into office once again. Yesterday (November 6), he took to social media to announce that he put a whopping $1 million on Trump winning.

"Put a million on President Trump, the only candidate for America that makes sense. Trump 2024," he captioned a photo of the two of them together, along with a screenshot of his Stake bet. Obviously, he cleaned up today. He's even already teasing another stream with Trump. "Our 47th president," he wrote on his Instagram Story. "Adin x Trump stream pt 2 in the white house."

Read More: Lil Tjay Blasts Kai Cenat And "Racist" Adin Ross For Exploiting Rappers

Adin Ross Puts $1 Million On Donald Trump

Ross' first stream with Trump took place in August, and various clips from it quickly went viral. Ross even gifted Trump a Rolex and a custom Tesla Cybertruck at the time. Shortly after the stream, Trump took to Truth Social to acknowledge the record-breaking interview. "Congratulations to Adin and his wonderful mother, father, and family, who I had the pleasure to meet," he wrote in part. "Thank you also to Barron Trump for the introduction to your friend, Adin. Young people are the future of America." A few days later, Ross announced that he'd be doing another stream with Trump if he won the election.

“This is what he says before the last words. ‘Adin, next one we do we’ll go to the White House.’ Smile on his face, walks out,” Ross revealed. “I don’t think you guys understand the power that you guys have. You guys showed the President of the United States how powerful this community is.” What do you think of Adin Ross putting $1 million on Donald Trump winning the 2024 U.S. Presidential election? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Adin Ross Reveals Drake & Chino Pacas' "Modo Capone" Music Video Cost $2 Million

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
...