Adin Ross Gifts Donald Trump A MAGA-Themed Cybertruck Featuring Picture From His Assassination Attempt

Adin Ross had Donald Trump on his latest stream.

Adin Ross gifted Donald Trump a Cybertruck with a photo of him surviving the assassination attempt on his life in Pennsylvania wrapped around it. He showed the former President the vehicle at the end of his livestream on Monday. "I think it's incredible," Trump remarked. Together the two got inside and listened to several songs. Ross also offered Trump a Rolex earlier in the stream, which prompted jokes on social media about him violating federal campaign finance laws.

"Watching adin ross speed run violating campaign finance laws is hilarious tbh. Absolute W content, livestream the trial when you get the date set too," one user joked. Another claimed: "Adin Ross just made a $90K+ in-kind political contribution to the Donald Trump campaign. The legal limit for an individual is $3,300 so Trump would need to report the full amount to the FEC and then return $87K+ back within 60 days or face big fines."

Read More: Donald Trump Shares His Honest Thoughts On Kanye West During Adin Ross Stream

Donald Trump Speaks At Campaign Rally In Atlanta

TOPSHOT - Former US President and 2024 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump points to the crowd as he leaves after speaking during a campaign rally at the Georgia State University Convocation Center in Atlanta, Georgia, on August 3, 2024. (Photo by CHRISTIAN MONTERROSA / AFP) (Photo by CHRISTIAN MONTERROSA/AFP via Getty Images)

Earlier in the stream, Trump discussed his feelings about Kanye West, labeling the controversial rapper a "really nice guy" who is admittedly "complicated." "He can get himself into trouble and get some other people, but you know, he’s got a good heart, he does," Trump said. Trump also spoke on Young Thug and the ongoing YSL RICO trial. He called on District Attorney Fani Willis to treat them fairly in the case.

Adin Ross Gifts Donald Trump A Cybertruck

Check out the moment Ross gifted Trump the Cybertruck above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Adin Ross as well as Donald Trump and the 2024 Presidential Election on HotNewHipHop.