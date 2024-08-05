Donald Trump Enters Adin Ross' Stream To The Tune Of 50 Cent's "Many Men": Watch

Trump has always been a showman.

Adin Ross actually got Donald Trump on stream. Last Tuesday, July 30, a repost from DJ Akademiks confirmed that the controversial streaming figure was going to have the former president of the United States on Kick. The hip-hop media pundit snagged a clip from Ross' stream to further prove that this was a true possibility. "Officially locked in. We will have a livestream with President Donald Trump on August 5th and it's gonna be insane", Ross confirmed. It's gonna be probably around 1:00 PM, eastern time. Stay up to date on my socials but it's 100% locked in". Well, it is August 5th, and at the time of writing it's past 1 p.m. ET and there are people all over the world watching it unfold.

Overall, Adin Ross has been showing a lot of support for Donald Trump as of late. Akademiks is also responsible for revealing that he supposedly donated $3 million to the former POTUS's election campaign. Additionally, these two met in person over a year ago, so this collaboration is not something totally out of the blue. Regardless of their loose previous connection, this is still one heck of a viral moment in the livestreaming community. Part of the reason for that is because of how Trump decided to enter the chat, so to speak.

Adin Ross & Donald Trump Have Broken The Internet

With dozens of right-wing supporters sitting in the background and Ross' MAGA hat on his head, Donald walked through the door to the tune of 50 Cent's "Many Men". The Republican representative has always had a flair for the dramatic, so seeing him walk up to this on-the-nose song is no surprise. Obviously, this choice in music has to do with the recent and world-stopping assassination attempt of Trump in Pennsylvania almost a month ago. More is surely to come on this developing story, so be sure to comeback for any other subplots around Ross' livestream.

What are your thoughts on Adin Ross actually getting Donald Trump to come onto his streaming platform? Will this go down as the biggest stream of all time? How do you feel about the former POTUS doing this?