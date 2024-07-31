Adin Ross Announces Donald Trump Stream As Election Campaign Heats Up

Adin Ross says he's locked down an interview with Donald Trump as the former President continues campaigning for the upcoming election. He made the announcement during a livestream on Kick, which DJ Akademiks reposted on Instagram on Tuesday night.
"Officially locked in," he began. "We will have a livestream with President Donald Trump on August 5th and it's gonna be insane. It's gonna be probably around 1:00 PM, eastern time. Stay up to date on my socials but it's 100% locked in." From there, he added that he's happy to be in the situation. Further details on the stream remain unclear.
Donald Trump Speaks During Rally In Minnesota
Ross isn't the only celebrity to speak out on the 2024 Presidential Election this week. Kamala Harris brought out Megan Thee Stallion and Quavo to speak at her rally in Atlanta on Tuesday night. In doing so, Quavo spoke on the importance of gun safety regulation in the wake of Takeoff's tragic death in 2022. "You can’t understand the struggles of gun violence if you’re not in the field or in the heart of it," he remarked on stage.
Adin Ross Announces Donald Trump Interview
On the other side of things, Lil Pump spoke out against Harris in several rants on X (formerly Twitter). Responding to Megan's appearance at the rally, he wrote: "Kamala Harris needs Megan the stallion shaking ass to have people show up to her rally. Donald Trump needs himself to have people show up to his rally. One person is powered by the people, the other is powered by the establishment." Be on the lookout for further updates on Adin Ross and the 2024 Presidential Election on HotNewHipHop.
