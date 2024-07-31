Adin Ross Announces Donald Trump Stream As Election Campaign Heats Up

Adin Ross will apparently be speaking with the former President.

Adin Ross says he's locked down an interview with Donald Trump as the former President continues campaigning for the upcoming election. He made the announcement during a livestream on Kick, which DJ Akademiks reposted on Instagram on Tuesday night.

"Officially locked in," he began. "We will have a livestream with President Donald Trump on August 5th and it's gonna be insane. It's gonna be probably around 1:00 PM, eastern time. Stay up to date on my socials but it's 100% locked in." From there, he added that he's happy to be in the situation. Further details on the stream remain unclear.

Donald Trump Speaks During Rally In Minnesota

ST CLOUD, MINNESOTA - JULY 27: U.S. Republican Presidential nominee former President Donald Trump leaves the stage after speaking during a rally at Herb Brooks National Hockey Center on July 27, 2024 in St Cloud, Minnesota. Trump hopes to flip the state of Minnesota this November, which hasn't been carried by a Republican in a presidential election since 1972. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Ross isn't the only celebrity to speak out on the 2024 Presidential Election this week. Kamala Harris brought out Megan Thee Stallion and Quavo to speak at her rally in Atlanta on Tuesday night. In doing so, Quavo spoke on the importance of gun safety regulation in the wake of Takeoff's tragic death in 2022. "You can’t understand the struggles of gun violence if you’re not in the field or in the heart of it," he remarked on stage.

Adin Ross Announces Donald Trump Interview