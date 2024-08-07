Charlamagne Tha God Slams Kamala Harris For Reaching Out To Kai Cenat

Charlamagne Tha God wants something more organic.

Charlamagne Tha God wasn't a fan of Kamala Harris' team reaching out to Kai Cenat about collaborating on a livestream. The Breakfast Club host discussed the story on Wednesday morning, days after Donald Trump spoke with Adin Ross.

"Hit me and tell me who sent you that text man because whoever on Vice President Kamala Harris' team hit Kai Cenat to do a live stream, they need to be fired," Charlamagne began. "Stop letting social media run her campaign. You saw [Donald] Trump go on Adin Ross and you saw the attention that garnered, you saw the headlines that got. You saw social media start saying the Vice President needs to go on Kai Cenat and you ran to go make that happen, not even stopping to think, 'Is this organic? Does Kai Cenat even care about politics?'"

Kamala Harris & Tim Walz Speak In Philadelphia

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - August 6: Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris and Democratic vice presidential candidate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz walk on stage together during a campaign event at Temple University's Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pa., on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024. Harris and Walz appeared for the first time together since announcing him as her running mate.(Photo by Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

From there, Charlamagne theorized Cenat is certainly not a fan of Trump, but also clearly isn't interested in politics. "You know why the Trump-Adin Ross stream worked? Because Adin Ross had real interest in Donald Trump," he explained. "And, I do believe politicians should absolutely meet people where they are, but it still has to make sense. Let it be something organic. There's a lot of places the VP can go to get in front of a younger audience. There are influencers Kai's age. I don't know. I'm all for meeting people where they are, but it also has to make sense." From there, he recommended Harris speak with The 85 South Show.

Charlamagne Tha God Speaks On Kamala Harris & Kai Cenat