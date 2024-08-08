Kamala Harris Reportedly Denies Kai Cenat's Claims About Her Campaign

This is according to an alleged source, so take this with a grain of salt, but it seems like Kamala Harris hadn't considered a Kai Cenat collab.

The U.S presidential election this year will be just as much about online clicks and cultural support as it is about voter ballots and the Electoral College. Moreover, both Donald Trump and Kamala Harris have to win over the States' public favor come November, and they're both apparently making strides in the worlds of pop culture, content creation, and streaming to do so. If you didn't already know, Kai Cenat recently claimed that the Secret Service reached out to him to support Harris and collaborate with her campaign. While he said that he has no interest in involving himself with politics, a new report suggests that this is a bit of a misrepresentative story.

Furthermore, TMZ recently claimed to have spoken with an alleged source supposedly close to Kamala Harris' campaign, who reportedly said that no one from her camp had reached out to Kai Cenat at the time of his claims. According to this supposed source, the Harris campaign hasn't even considered linking up with the Twitch giant. Also, apparently Cenat was instead contacted by a third-party organization informally connected to the Democratic National Committee's convention team. The convention takes place later this August in Chicago, but his involvement is not only unclear, but downright speculative at press time.

Kai Cenat's Kamala Harris Rant

Not only that, but this TMZ report also claims that this third party's conversations with Kai Cenat began before current president Joe Biden dropped out of the race in favor of Kamala Harris. Allegedly, no one from her campaign formed part of these supposed talks. But why are people so captivated by the notion of these two wildly different celebrities teaming up to do something together? Well, that's because fellow popular streamer Adin Ross recently did a livestream with Harris' opponent, Donald Trump.

As you can imagine, that stream lit up social media and resulted in some comical, bizarre, or otherwise controversial moments. But from what this report indicates, it seems like Kamala Harris isn't looking to combat this with a one-to-one clap-back. Instead, maybe her campaign will look beyond Kai Cenat to other corners of pop culture, and Trump will most likely do the same. Still, we can't help but wonder what Harris would get up to at the AMP house.