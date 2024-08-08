Kamala Harris Reportedly Denies Kai Cenat's Claims About Her Campaign

BYGabriel Bras Nevares478 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Kamala Harris And Running Mate Tim Walz Make First Appearance Together In Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - AUGUST 6: Democratic presidential candidate, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a campaign rally with Democratic vice presidential candidate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz at Girard College on August 6, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Harris ended weeks of speculation about who her running mate would be, selecting the 60 year old midwestern governor over other candidates. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)
This is according to an alleged source, so take this with a grain of salt, but it seems like Kamala Harris hadn't considered a Kai Cenat collab.

The U.S presidential election this year will be just as much about online clicks and cultural support as it is about voter ballots and the Electoral College. Moreover, both Donald Trump and Kamala Harris have to win over the States' public favor come November, and they're both apparently making strides in the worlds of pop culture, content creation, and streaming to do so. If you didn't already know, Kai Cenat recently claimed that the Secret Service reached out to him to support Harris and collaborate with her campaign. While he said that he has no interest in involving himself with politics, a new report suggests that this is a bit of a misrepresentative story.

Furthermore, TMZ recently claimed to have spoken with an alleged source supposedly close to Kamala Harris' campaign, who reportedly said that no one from her camp had reached out to Kai Cenat at the time of his claims. According to this supposed source, the Harris campaign hasn't even considered linking up with the Twitch giant. Also, apparently Cenat was instead contacted by a third-party organization informally connected to the Democratic National Committee's convention team. The convention takes place later this August in Chicago, but his involvement is not only unclear, but downright speculative at press time.

Read More: Lil Uzi Vert & Kai Cenat Team Up For New Marc Jacobs Campaign

Kai Cenat's Kamala Harris Rant

Not only that, but this TMZ report also claims that this third party's conversations with Kai Cenat began before current president Joe Biden dropped out of the race in favor of Kamala Harris. Allegedly, no one from her campaign formed part of these supposed talks. But why are people so captivated by the notion of these two wildly different celebrities teaming up to do something together? Well, that's because fellow popular streamer Adin Ross recently did a livestream with Harris' opponent, Donald Trump.

As you can imagine, that stream lit up social media and resulted in some comical, bizarre, or otherwise controversial moments. But from what this report indicates, it seems like Kamala Harris isn't looking to combat this with a one-to-one clap-back. Instead, maybe her campaign will look beyond Kai Cenat to other corners of pop culture, and Trump will most likely do the same. Still, we can't help but wonder what Harris would get up to at the AMP house.

Read More: Donald Trump Agrees To Debate Kamala Harris Under One Condition

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
...