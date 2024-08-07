Kai Cenat Delivers Definitive Stance On Doing A Stream With Kamala Harris

The Harris team has already reached out to the streamer.

Kai Cenat is easily one of the biggest streamers in the entire world. Overall, he is someone who has been able to bridge the gap between generations. Moreover, he has done some huge collaborations that are always going viral on social media. Having said that, it should come as no surprise that Cenat would be approached by a political campaign. After all, we did just see Donald Trump do a stream with the likes of Adin Ross.

There have been numerous memes and jokes online about how Kai should stream with Kamala Harris. Well, as it turns out, the Vice President's team has, in fact, reached out to Kai. However, Cenat is not interested, in the slightest. During his stream last night, Cenat noted that politics are not something he wants to get involved in. Unlike Adin Ross, Cenat is much more conscientious of his image and what he might portray to his fans. Given this polarizing political climate, this is probably a good idea.

Kai Cenat Speaks Out

The Kamala Harris campaign seems to be doing just fine right now. Yesterday, Harris announced Tim Walz as her running mate, and voters are loving the choice. During a rally in Philadelphia on Tuesday, Walz brought the energy, and it is clear that he is resonating with the average Joe. Only time will tell whether or not this translates into a bump in the polls. The election is just three months away, and the Democrats still have ground to make up.

Let us know what you think about these comments from Kai Cenat, in the comments section down below. Do you agree with his decision to stay out of politics and decline the invite? What did you think of the Donald Trump and Adin Ross stream? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

