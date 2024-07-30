Kai Cenat Reacts Harshly To Fanum's Arrest, Calls NYPD "A Gang"

Kai Cenat speaks on his close friend's arrest.

Twitch streamers Kai Cenat and Fanum are part of a YouTube video creation team called AMP. AMP recently moved into a penthouse in New York City after spending several years in Atlanta. However, they were evicted for unspecified reasons just a few days later. Cenat and Fanum are both from The Bronx, so a move back to New York City doubled as a homecoming for the two.

During the Dominican Day Parade, NYPD pointed a gun at Fanum and seized his car, a purple Lamborghini Urus. His driver, Walton, was handcuffed. Fanum later claimed that he had a permit to ride along the parade route. Fanum's own livestream captured footage of the arrest, and he confirmed his intent to sue on his Instagram story after safely arriving home. The NYPD later said that the vehicle was stopped because there were no license plates on it. Cenat reacted to the arrest and subsequent NYPD officer photos posing with the seized car on his stream.

Kai Cenat Reacts To Fanum's Arrest

"NYPD is a gang. Do you hear what I'm saying to you? NYPD be moving like a gang, and nobody will listen to me," said Kai Cenat. "Not even the GTA V cops do this sh*t, dude." He also mocked the officer's photo op, asking what his badge number was since it was not visible in the Instagram posts. Cenat also argued that pulling a gun on Fanum was excessive, since Fanum was not doing anything that would necessitate such an escalation.