Kai Cenat Giveaway Goes South: Streamer Taken Into Police Custody

A massive crowd came out today for Twitch streamer Kai Cenat’s “huge giveaway.” According to reports, Cenat was planning on giving out different gaming items to fans like PS5s, gift cards, and more. A “couple thousand people” are estimated to have shown up to Union Square for the giveaway, resulting in pandemonium. The crowd ended up blocking off multiple streets, stopping cars and creating quite the disturbance in the area. Fans arrived early, having taken over the neighborhood about an hour before the event was scheduled.

Apparently, things took a turn for the worst when fans began throwing garbage and other items at police, climbing onto vehicles, and even getting aggressive with each other. Clips have now surfaced showing attendees getting into fights, twerking on light poles, walking on top of UPS trucks, and more. Reportedly, Kai Cenat has even now been taken into police custody as a result of the chaos.

Kai Cenat Sparks Chaos With NYC Giveaway

Kai Cenat was reportedly arrested after causing riots with fan meetup in NYC

It’s unclear whether or not the streamer was arrested or detained. A clip shows him looking pretty upset as he’s plucked out of the crowd by police. He’s then seen being walked by officers over to a police vehicle and getting inside. Him and his personal security also appeared to have somewhat of a heated exchange with law enforcement. “Numerous” people in the crowd were arrested, according to NBC 4. Fans aren’t sure if Cenat remains in police custody, as he’s since posted on his Instagram Story.

Another clip of what appears to be the vehicle Cenat was traveling in shows various fans clinging onto it as it drives off. No serious injuries have been reported at the time of writing. As expected, social media is having a field day with the recent reports. Some Twitter users insist that it’s not the streamer’s fault that the giveaway got out of hand. Others suggest that he knows his reach, and with proper planning, probably could have avoided the fiasco.

