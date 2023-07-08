To catch you up on the Lena the Plug “drama”, the OnlyFans creator did her first scene with a male performer other than her husband. Lena’s husband, No Jumper founder Adam “Adam 22” Grandmaison, has explicitly said he was fine and encouraging of this scene. Furthermore, this is an incredibly common part of the on-camera sex work industry. Some couples only film exclusively with each other, other couples will work with external performers. Again, this is very common and very normal if you know literally anything about how the porn industry works.

Except, because we live in a puritanical hellscape that intrinsically hates sex workers, people got super weird about this. People were “clowning” on Grandmaison for, if I have this right, supporting his wife’s career choices. “Kinda weird how calling me a cuck is supposed to offend me. I saw the video of my wife getting plowed and I thought it was pretty hot! If that makes me a cuck, so be it!” Grandmaison wrote on Twitter amidst the height of people being very weird about this very normal thing. And now of course, because there is “drama” afoot and clout to be chased, Kai Cenat is getting in on the action.

Cenat Calls Adam 22 On Stream

Kai Cenat called Adam22 to ask about his Wife getting piped💀😭😭 pic.twitter.com/HTGd7ffnSK — Domain ➐ (@domainsdomain) July 8, 2023

Cenat took a moment to call Grandmaison during a recent stream. “YOU, YOU JUST HAD A BBC N***A FUCK YOUR BITCH, BRAH,” Cenat began, literally screaming down the phone at Grandmaison. Grandmaison, cool as you like, calmly explained the situation to Cenat. “Nah nah, that was just work, cuz.” Cenat, either genuinely ignorant on what Grandmaison’s wife does for a living or playing his reaction up for the camera, screamed “YOU SAY WHAT?” Grandmaison, still incredibly professional, clarified “That was just work. A day at work, ya know?”

Cenat continued to yell, asking “SO YOU NOT AFFECTED BY THIS SHIT?” to which Grandmaison responded, “Hell no. It’s like the best thing that ever happened to us. I’m having a time of it bro.” This response causes Cenat to pull a face at his phone before asking “Deadass?” Grandmaison continues to handle the situation wonderfully, saying, “Yeah man, we’re going cr*zy right now. I had no idea that people would be going so… We only had to turn the dial just a little bit, get a little freakier than we usually do. And now everybody’s enchanted by our relationship.” Kudos to Grandmaison on his response and maybe, just maybe, his response to all of this will help lessen the stigma towards sex work in the United States.

