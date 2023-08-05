Kai Cenat Released From Jail, NYPD Will Press Charges For Chaotic Giveaway Event

When you’re famous purely for your online presence, it can be very hard to estimate how many people will actually go to see you in person. However, when you’re as famous for your online presence as Kai Cenat, you have to know that such a number is only going to keep rising. Moreover, the streamer recently held a giveaway of video game consoles and other items in Union Square in New York City, and it was chaotic to say the least. Multiple arrests, heavy police presence, and a few injuries and disruptive scenes led to the New York Police Department taking Cenat into custody. While they released him shortly after, NYPD officials also spoke to the press about the incident.

Furthermore, they confirmed that they would indeed press charges against the influencer. These include at least two counts of inciting a riot and unlawful assembly, “and a few other charges.” Since it’s still vague as of writing this article, it’s unclear whether these charges are based on permit law, the event’s organization, or on injuries that attendees may have sustained. Of course, this is far from the first time something like this has happened, but perhaps this particular instance is one they want to make Kai Cenat an example out of.

Kai Cenat Will Face Charges From NYPD, They State

On that final note, that can seem unfair in a city where everything’s happening all the time and large gatherings like these are frequent. Still, from what footage from the incident shows, it certainly wasn’t all pretty. In addition, the NYPD claimed that Kai Cenat didn’t have a permit for this giveaway and failed to alert law enforcement of it or hash out a pre-plan with them. Reports estimated that thousands of people showed up, and it’s practically impossible to make sure that they’re all on the same wavelength.

The Twitch Giant Released From Prison

Meanwhile, as the 21-year-old’s career grows and grows, this is an important part of his fame that he must consider. In-person events are hard to gauge for streamers, especially in such a crowded city as is the Big Apple. Regardless, hopefully he can resolve this quickly and address fan safety and proper planning. For more news and the latest updates on Kai Cenat, come back to HNHH.

