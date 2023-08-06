Kai Cenat Helps Crying Fan At NYC Giveaway Riot: Clip

Kai Cenat hosted a giveaway in New York City last week, bringing in a massive crowd of fans to Union Square. The giveaway took a horrible left turn, unfortunately, leading to multiple arrests, fights, damaged property, and more. The NYPD took the Twitch streamer into custody at the time, later revealing that he’ll be facing multiple charges for the chaotic event. Reportedly, he’s now looking at two counts of inciting a riot and unlawful assembly, on top of “a few other charges.”

Reports have caused a debate on social media surrounding whether or not Cenat deserves to be charged. While he’s a major influencer and likely knows his reach, many say that he couldn’t have predicted the outcome. A new clip shows the streamer kneeling down beside a fan in distress the day of the incident, attempting to help them calm down. It’s unclear if the fan was injured in some way, or if they were just overwhelmed and having a panic attack. As the struggling fan cries, Cenat is heard asking them if they’re okay. “I can’t breathe guys,” the fan tells Cenat and others nearby, “I just wanted to see you.” He’s shown holding the fan’s arms and trying to be reassuring as they take some deep breaths.

Struggling Fan Tells Kai Cenat They “Can’t Breathe”

Based on the clip alone, it seems as though Cenat truly cares about the wellbeing of his fans. This is something that’s been called into question as of late, making the new clip notable. Various people have come to his defense in recent days, including NLE Choppa and Offset.

Police say they arrested at least 65 people at the giveaway, which caused a major disturbance in the area. Chief Jeffrey Maddrey of the NYPD reflected on the pandemonium during a press conference Friday (August 4). “They destroyed food carts; they destroyed stores,” he explained. “We went from 300 kids to a couple of thousand kids in minutes.” There were also an unspecified number of reported injuries from the incident, three of which were police officers.

