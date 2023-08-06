Druski Says He Will Represent Kai Cenat In Court After New York Giveaway Arrest

Kai Cenat recently tried to hold a giveaway in Union Square in New York City, gifting hopeful fans video game consoles and much more. However, it didn’t work out very well, as violence and chaos ensued that overwhelmed the New York Police Department. Moreover, they took the streaming giant into custody, although many reports suggested that this was a straight-up arrest. Now, with more information and context emerging around this incident, the future looks quite odd for Cenat, as it’s unclear how accountable he will be for this riot-like event. At least he’s got legal representation from the head of Coulda Been Records, as Druski recently claimed (or joked) that he will represent Kai in court.

“I will be representing Kai Cenat in court…” Druski wrote on his Twitter page above a picture of him in a tan suit. “He is in good hands.” Not only that, but the social media and comedy star also posted a funny video of him seemingly taking to Cenat on the phone. From what it indicates, maybe the Twitch streamer should look elsewhere for legal advice. “Aye, uh, we got good and bad news,” Druski told him. “Good news: we got your payment, buddy. Bad news: they gave you life. Sayonara,” he says with a chuckle as he hangs up on him.

Read More: Spotlight On Druski: The Comedian’s Rise To Fame

Druski & Kai Cenat Might Meet In An Unlikely Way

Jokes aside, it looks like Kai Cenat will actually need that help in court. Furthermore, NYPD announced that they do have plans to formally charge him for the giveaway event and the danger and damage that it inadvertently caused. Specifically, an officer named at least two counts of inciting a riot and unlawful assembly, and said that there will be a few more charges in addition to that. What’s more is that Cenat apparently did not inform authorities of this plan to work something out beforehand or seek a permit for this.

Of course, people are debating whether this is deserved or purely to make an example out of him. In either case, it’s still quite early in the process to tell for sure. For now, we just have to stay posted on the Coulda Been Law Firm and hope that the streamer can surpass or atone for this with grace and righteousness. On that note, check back in with HNHH for the latest news and updates on Druski and Kai Cenat.

Read More: Offset And NLE Choppa Side With Kai Cenat Amid Giveaway Fallout