Kai Cenat Left Speechless Upon Meeting LeBron James

Kai Cenat had himself a fun day.

Kai Cenat is someone who has exploded in popularity over the last few years. Overall, Cenat is a twitch streamer who is known for his loveable antics on stream. For the most part, Cenat has been a positive force in the streaming world. With creators like Adin Ross and N3on running around, Kai is a breath of fresh air. Moreover, he actually has a talent for entertaining that shines through when he collaborates with the likes of Druski and even Kevin Hart.

Cenat is constantly finding himself in new situations and he is always looking to find new things to do. For instance, over the weekend, he got to hit up Team USA basketball's pre-Olympics photoshoot. The team is absolutely stacked this year and there are plenty of future Hall of Famers on the team. Of course, the most famous member of the squad is LeBron James. This is likely his final Olympics and there is no doubt that he is eager to try and win yet another Gold medal.

Kai Cenat x LeBron James

As you can see in the video below, Cenat was in the presence of LeBron who was dribbling for his photoshoot. The mere presence of James in the room had Cenat in a state of utter disbelief. He was silenced and looked paralyzed in the moment. However, he did get a picture with LeBron, who by now most certainly knows who he is.