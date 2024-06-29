Kai Cenat Hints At Possible Lil Uzi Vert Stream & Fans Think The Rapper Should Do It For This Reason

Uzi and Kai have developed quite the friendship, and we can only imagine the energy for a live stream.

Kai Cenat's status online is massive. Due to his charisma, antics, content, and high-profile collaborations, he has grown quite the empire over the years. All of his success has led to him being recognized as one of the funniest people on the internet (14th according to Complex) and a Streamer of the Year award winner. Because of all of his achievements, his drive to bring the best for his "Chat" is still extremely high. Over the last few weeks, we have come to learn that a 24-hour stream with Travis Scott is in the works and could go down in the middle of July when the rapper goes on his Europe tour.

If that star power was not enough, Kai Cenat is teasing a future live stream with Lil Uzi Vert. In a recent clip, the New York native is letting his fans in on some work he has been doing behind the scenes. "Uzi on stream is going to be f***ing insane", Cenat kept repeating. With that sort of proclamation, it seems like it is bound to happen very soon. Fans want this to come to fruition and for a couple of reasons.

Read More: MC Lyte Thinks Sexyy Red Gets Too Much Hate For Her Lewd Music

A Kai Cenat & Lil Uzi Stream Would Be A Moment

For one, Cenat and Uzi have some incredibly natural and hilarious chemistry together. They have grown fond of each other over time and have previously linked up. One of the highlight moments was when Kai got to be behind the scenes of the music video shoot for "I Just Wanna Rock". The other factor is that fans feel this would be a great opportunity for the rapper to start teasing some new music again. It has been a while since the Philly native dropped or teased anything, as their last release was "Red Moon" back in December of last year.