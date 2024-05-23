Travis Scott Wants To Stream With Kai Cenat And His Video Game Choice Is Surprising

Travis Scott is one of the biggest artists in the world right now. Overall, it is hard to escape everything the man has going on. From his albums to his shows to his sneakers with Nike and Jordan Brand, Travis is doing everything. However, when it comes to hip-hop, most casual fans have been focused on Kendrick Lamar and Drake, for good reason. Travis is not the type of artist you will hear making a diss track anytime soon. Although if he ever changed his mind, it would definitely be interesting to hear.

As it turns out, Travis is interested in getting involved in streaming. Throughout the last year or so, Kai Cenat has made it abundantly clear that he wants to stream with Scott. While Travis has expressed interest, they have yet to actually link up. Well, it seems like that link-up is on its way very soon. In the clip below, Cenat reveals that Travis Scott was one of the first people to call him when he finished Elden Ring. Furthermore, it inspired Scott to want to get on stream with him.

Travis Scott x Kai Cenat

As for which video game they will play, well, it seems like Scott is down to play some Elden Ring DLC. Typically, when artists come on the stream, they want to play one of the sports games, or some Call of Duty. However, fans may just get to see Scott play one of the most difficult video games out there. Hopefully, we get this stream a whole lot sooner rather than later.

Let us know what you think of the possibility of a stream between Kai Cenat and Travis Scott, in the comments section down below. Do you like watching Twitch streamers, and if so, who are your favorite to tune into? Do you think it is a real talent? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

