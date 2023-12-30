Kai Cenat Claims Lil Uzi Vert Played Him Unreleased Song, Must Hear It Again

During one of his recent streams, Kai Cenat revealed that he had the opportunity to hear some unreleased Lil Uzi Vert music during a FaceTime, and begged the hitmaker to send the full track his way. In a clip from the stream, Cenat explains that he heard the aforementioned banger two or three months back when Uzi called him from the studio. From the looks of things, he hasn't been able to get his mind off of it since.

"One time I was on the phone with Uzi," he begins. "He called me in the studio, he played one of the songs that I think is gonna be on Luv Is Rage 3. That sh*t, Uzi if you see this, send me it bro. I need that song, bro. Whatever thing that you leaked with me on FaceTime. Bro, send it to me. It was like two, three months ago."

Read More: Ice Spice Surprises Kai Cenat With A Christmas Gift

Kai Cenat Begs Lil Uzi Vert To Send Him The Track

Clearly, Cenat can't wait to get his hands on the full version, and fans can't blame him. Uzi just recently surprised fans with a new single and accompanying music video, "Red Moon," giving them a taste of what's to come. So far, they haven't been disappointed. Listeners assumed that the drop kicked off the rollout of Luv Is Rage 3, which doesn't have an official release date but is expected to arrive in 2024.

For obvious reasons, Cenat's eagerness to hear the unnamed track again has only built more anticipation for the release. If it's anything like Pink Tape or their other recent work, it's sure to be a success. What do you think of Kai Cenat claiming that he heard unreleased Lil Uzi Vert music during his stream? Are you looking forward to hearing Luv Is Rage 3? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Kai Cenat Was Beyond Excited To Meet Carmelo Anthony And The Feeling Was Mutual

[Via]