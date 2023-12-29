Lil Uzi Vert Reveals They Want To Get All Of Their Tattoos Removes

Lil Uzi Vert has become pretty notorious for their tattoos. They've made headlines numerous times for various ink including earlier this year when they got their tongue and entire forehead done. It's in line with the kind of body art the rapper is notoriously a fan of. Rap listeners will likely remember when Uzi had an expensive gem planted in their forehead last year. But now, Uzi may be rethinking some of their ink.

In a recent interview, Uzi revealed that they want to get all of their tattoos removed. It's a surprise coming from somebody who has been so proud of their ink for so long. In the interview, Uzi is asked which of their many tats is their favorite but gives the surprising answer "none of them." That's when they reveal that they're actually planning on getting "all of them" removed. When asked why, Uzi has a pretty funny answer. "I'm going corporate" the rapper hilariously responds. Check out the full interview clip below.

Lil Uzi Vert Wants Their Tats Removed

Earlier this year Lil Uzi Vert released their new album Pink Tape. Though it performed well commercially, the album was met with some criticism from fans and wasn't received well by critics. Since the album dropped Uzi has continually promised a quick follow up announcing two albums, Barter 16 and LUV Is Rage 3, though neither has materialized yet.

That doesn't mean that Uzi has been entirely quiet in the months following Pink Tape. In fact, the rapper just shared a new song and music video earlier this week. The track is called "Red Moon" though it's unclear if it's intended to eventually end up on one of the two albums they've announced this year. The song has already racked up a couple hundred thousand Spotify streams in just a few days. What do you think of Lil Uzi Vert deciding they want to get all of their tattoos removed? Do you think the rapper will actually start to go through with it? Let us know in the comment section below.

