Lil Uzi Vert Previews New Song With Drake Interpolation

Ever since they dropped Pink Tape earlier this year, Lil Uzi Vert has been teasing a follow-up. They've been working on two separate projects, though which one is coming first has shifted back and forth. For a while, it seemed like Barter 16 would be the first follow-up. Uzi began working on the Young Thug-tributing album earlier this year. The admiration for Thugger clearly goes deep as Uzi worked with some of his frequent collaborators like London On Da Track and even recreated a famous Thug album cover for the project. Despite claims that the album has already been turned in to Uzi's label, news on it has dried up.

Now fans are expecting LUV Is Rage 3 to be released first. That's because Uzi has upped the teases in recent weeks as they're clearly working on the project. They've previewed a few different songs recently on their Instagram story and Live. Recently, they shared a new song that had fans really excited because of what it interpolates. The new song features snippets of "7969 Santa" from Drake's new album For All The Dogs. The specific portion sampled comes from Teezo Touchdown and features Uzi singing over it. Listen to the full clip of the new song below.

Lil Uzi Vert's Newest Snippet

Even though they haven't released much material recently, it's still been a busy time for Lil Uzi Vert. Earlier this week they made a surprise appearance in their hometown of Philadelphia alongside Travis Scott. Scott is currently on his CIRCUS MAXIMUS tour in support of his new album UTOPIA which has featured a few notable guest appearances.

Uzi also may have another hit on their hands alongside Nicki Minaj. The pair teamed up for a new song called "Everybody" from Nicki's new album Pink Friday 2 over the weekend. The track has caught on immediately with videos of fellow celebs like North West, Lizzo, and Fivio Foreign who all shared videos of themselves dancing to it on social media. The track is also pulling off impressive streaming numbers ahead of almost every other deep cut. What do you think of Lil Uzi Vert sampling Drake on a snippet of new music for LUV Is Rage 3? Let us know in the comment section below.

