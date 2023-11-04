Lil Uzi Vert Balcony Dives At Concert: Watch

At a recent show, Lil Uzi Vert embodied their inner Rod Wave, jumping off a balcony into the crowd below. Uzi had been standing on the ledge in front of the VIP section, getting the crowd hyped. A couple of times, they leaned back and let the VIPs keep them upright. Then, Uzi carefully hopped over the balcony and jumped about five or six feet into the section below, briefly disappearing before bouncing back up and presumably heading for the stage.

Of course, as mentioned, diving from the balcony has become a staple on Rod Wave's current tour. Wave has opened his show with a controlled balcony dive on at least two occasions, doing the second one in Kentucky with hometown guest Jack Harlow. While many people have criticized Wave for "glorifying suicide", the musician seems unperturbed and eager to continue performing the stunt.

Read More: JT And Lil Uzi Vert Spark Breakup Rumors With Social Media Changes

Uzi's Team Begs Rapper Not To Retire Via Billboard

Meanwhile, Uzi's team is currently fighting the rapper about their plans to retire. During a recent tour stop in Chicago, Uzi announced that the upcoming Luv is Rage 3 will be their "final album". “No, relax. It’s okay. After Luv Is Rage 3, I guess I will go on another tour for Luv Is Rage 3. But after that, I wanna try to live a normal life," Uzi explained. However, aside from saying a post-Luv is Rage 3 tour, they did not specify a retirement date.

However, the announcement was met with opposition from their label and management agency. "Uzi, please don’t retire! Love, your Generation Now family. Love, your Diop Agency family," read a billboard in Philadelphia's Fashion District. It's clear that the financial powers that be aren't eager to have Uzi retire, especially after their massive year with The Pink Tape and the promise of Barter 16. It remains to be seen if Uzi goes through the retirement plans after Luv is Rage 3 is released.

Read More: Lil Uzi Vert Expresses Their Frustration With Music: “I Just Wanna Breathe”

[via]