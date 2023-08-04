Lil Uzi Vert Compares Christianity To A Cult

Lil Uzi Vert is an artist who has consistently been criticized for their various references to the occult. Overall, the satanic panic that is currently going around has been humorous to watch. Some people really believe that Uzi is conjuring up the devil by wearing upside-down crosses. It is all very silly, and it truly feels like we are back in the 90s when parents were upset with Marilyn Manson. However, Uzi continues to provoke people, and it has ultimately led to the current discourse.

In a recent interview with GQ, Lil Uzi Vert got to speak on a whole host of different topics. For instance, they talked about the influence of Young Thug, their conversations with Nicki Minaj, as well as being inspired by Chance The Rapper. Moreover, Uzi got to speak on all of the controversy surrounding their supposed satanism. As you can imagine, they find this all very amusing. Additionally, they said that every religion is a cult in one way or another. It’s just that some are more accepted than others.

Read More: Joe Budden On Lil Uzi Vert’s “Pink Tape”: “You’re Not Trying Anymore”

Lil Uzi Vert Causes A Stir

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 14: Lil Uzi Vert attends the Shawn Carter Foundation 20th Anniversary Black Tie Gala at Pier 60 on July 14, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

“Do these people think me being Satanic is what helps my success?” they said. “Or that I’m trying to force people into the occult? Any type of religion is some type of a cult. Being Christian is a cult. You all meet at a place to pray and worship.” It’s a solid point, although there are plenty of people who would take large issue with this kind of characterization.

Let us know what you think of Uzi’s comments, down below. Additionally, be sure to stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music. We will always be sure to keep you informed of the biggest news from the biggest artists.

Read More: Lil Uzi Vert Hits The Studio For “Barter 16”

[Via]