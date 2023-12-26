Kai Cenat Was Beyond Excited To Meet Carmelo Anthony And The Feeling Was Mutual

Kai Cenat has become one of the most famous people in the world over this past year. Although he has been streaming for some time, his work has really taken off in 2023. Overall, his streams can fetch around 100K viewers at any given time. Furthermore, he has become a full-fledged celebrity who has gotten to hang out with A-list stars. On top of his work on Twitch, it appears as though he may even get involved in acting. He was recently in the Good Burger sequel, and there are other opportunities for him out there.

On Christmas Day, Cenat decided to enjoy the day like any New Yorker would. By going to the Knicks Christmas Day game at Madison Square Garden. The Knicks were playing the Milwaukee Bucks, and in the end, they won the game. Cenat was front and center for the match, and there were plenty of big names at the game. For instance, Cenat was there with his son Kiyan. The two are always in New York, and with the Cenat in attendance, they all decided to link up. You can see that meeting, down below.

Everyone Knows Kai Cenat

In fact, Carmelo seems to know exactly who Kai is. Kiyan is certainly a fan, and Melo has been paying attention to Cenat's moves. The streamer is extremely prominent in New York, and it is clear that he has garnered a lot of respect. Overall, this respect is very much deserved, and it is cool to see him thrive. Not to mention, Cenat seemed pretty happy to be around a New York legend like Anthony. Melo had some of his best days with the Knicks, and the city has always embraced him.

Let us know what you think of this link-up, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sports world. We will always keep you informed on your favorite athletes and their moves.

