Lil Uzi Vert Reiterates Musical Retirement, Announces Pivot To Fashion Design

Lil Uzi Vert has reiterated their plan to retire from music after Luv Is Rage 3. Speaking with TMZ, Uzi said that they still love making music but have lost their love for the craft itself. However, Uzi did not that their retirement would not be official until they released Luv Is Rage 3 and filmed a video for "Everybody", their collab with Nicki Minaj on Pink Friday 2.

Furthermore, Uzi revealed that they plan to pivot from music to fashion design, speaking excitedly about their grand plans for a women's clothing line. While Uzi didn't reveal too much, they did note that construction is underway for the clothing company's office.

Lil Uzi Vert's Team Eager To Stop Retirement

However, Uzi's team is very keen for the rapper not to retire. Their original retirement announcement was met with fierce opposition from their own camp. "Uzi, please don’t retire! Love, your Generation Now family. Love, your Diop Agency family," read a billboard in Philadelphia's Fashion District. Despite this, Uzi has had their heart set on retirement for most of this year. “No, relax. It’s okay. After Luv Is Rage 3, I guess I will go on another tour for Luv Is Rage 3. But after that, I wanna try to live a normal life," Uzi told a concert in Chicago in November.

Meanwhile, Uzi has been leaving music in style. At a November show, they embraced their inner Rod Wave, jumping off a balcony into the crowd below. Uzi had been standing on the ledge in front of the VIP section, getting the crowd hyped. A couple of times, they leaned back and let the VIPs keep them upright. Then, Uzi carefully hopped over the balcony and jumped about five or six feet into the section below, briefly disappearing before bouncing back up and presumably heading for the stage. Of course, Wave has gotten a fair amount of backlash for the stunt. Many fans have accused him of "glorifying suicide" through it. However, Wave's continued performance of the balcony jump shows how he feels about that line of thinking.

