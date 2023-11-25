"F*ck Josh Giddey" Chants Heard At Lil Uzi Vert Concert In Boston

The crowd at Lil Uzi Vert's concert in Boston broke into an impromptu chant of "F-ck Josh Giddey" during Uzi's performance on Friday night. While the sort of chant would be expected at the Garden during a Celtics game, news of the Australian NBA star's allegations have seen the hatred being aimed at him spread beyond merely the sports world. The allegations, especially following the revelation that the girl in question could have been as young as 15, have sparked a massive backlash against the rising star.

However, new evidence has reportedly emerged that could help clear Giddey's name, or at least lessen the charges against him. A video uploaded to YouTube appears to show Giddey clubbing with Livvy Cook, the alleged minor he reportedly slept with. Many people have pointed out that if the footage is legitimate, Giddey might not have known Cook was underage or that she may have even lied about her age, especially if she was out clubbing. This comes after a number of people pointed out that at least one of Cook's TikToks was tagged "Iamover21". The age of consent in Oklahoma is 16.

Josh Giddey Allegations Being Investigated By NBA

Furthermore, the allegations made against Giddey are now being investigated by the NBA. A league spokesperson announced that the league office was "looking" into the allegations on Friday, a day after they originally hit social media. Earlier in the day, Giddey acknowledged the allegations for the first time. "I understand the question obviously, but there's no further comment right now," Giddey told reporters after practice on Friday.

However, the Thunder confirmed Saturday that Giddey will not miss any playing time for the moment. The Thunder play the Sixers at home tonight before facing Minnesota and the Lakers later in the week. Giddey is currently putting up 12.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 4.5 assists a night through 15 games. This remains a developing story and we'll have any updates on the case as and when they emerge.

