Josh Giddey Allegations Now Being Investigated By Police

Police in Newport Beach, California have announced that they have opened an investigation into Oklahoma City Thunder star, Josh Giddey. The police will investigate the validity of claims that Giddey had a sexual relationship with an alleged minor named Livvy Cook. Furthermore, the investigation will ascertain if any laws were broken. The age of consent in California is 18, compared to Oklahoma, where it is 16. Additionally, the news of a police investigation follows the announcement of an NBA investigation last Friday.

It's been nearly a week since users of X, formerly Twitter, accused Giddey of sexual misconduct. One of the widely-cited pieces of alleged evidence was a Snapchat post showing Giddey and Cook in a post-coital state of undress with the in-picture text caption "Just f-cked Josh Giddey". There has been much debate about how old Cook actually is. While some of her TikTok posts imply she is at least 21, some reports suggest that she was as young as 15 at the time of her alleged encounter with Giddey. Cook has not publicly spoke since the allegations were made public.

Giddey Continues To Play Despite Allegations

Despite the allegations, Giddey has continued to play for the Thunder. He has put up 20 points, 13 rebounds, and 9 assists in the two games since the allegations came to light. Furthermore, team officials have refused to comment on the situation. Head coach Mark Daigneault simply called it a "league matter" and only added that Giddey remains active with the team for the time being. The Thunder are next in action on Thursday (November 30), hosting the Lakers in OKC.

However, while he has been active on the court, pressure has been mounting against Giddey. Fans at a Lil Uzi Vert concert in Boston were heard chanting "f-ck Josh Giddey" during the show. Meanwhile, cereal brand Weet-Bix, popular in Giddey's home nation of Australia, is potentially considering ending their $40 million endorsement with the athlete. This remains a developing story and we'll have any updates as and when they emerge.

