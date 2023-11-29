Livvy Cook Reportedly Refusing To Cooperate With Police In Josh Giddey Investigation

Livvy Cook, the alleged minor who reportedly slept with NBA star Josh Giddey, is refusing to cooperate with police over the matter, according to TMZ. The outlet previously revealed that police in Newport Beach, California had opened an inquiry into the allegations surrounding Giddey. However, Cook, who some reports have as being as young as 15 at the time of the alleged encounter, is reportedly refusing to speak with police. That has significantly stymied the investigation, which aims to ascertain the validity of the rumors about Giddey and establish if a crime took place.

It's been nearly a week since users of X, formerly Twitter, accused Giddey of sexual misconduct. One of the widely-cited pieces of alleged evidence was a Snapchat post showing Giddey and Cook in a post-coital state of undress with the in-picture text caption "Just f-cked Josh Giddey". There has been much debate about how old Cook actually is. The age of consent in California is 18, compared to 16 in Oklahoma, where Giddey plays.

Read More: Stephen A. Smith Breaks Silence On Josh Giddey Allegations

Giddey Still Playing Despite Allegations

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 16: Josh Giddey #3 of the Oklahoma City Thunder looks to drive to the basket on Dario Saric #20 of the Golden State Warriors during the first quarter at Chase Center on November 16, 2023 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Despite the allegations, Giddey has continued to play for the Thunder. He has put up 20 points, 13 rebounds, and 9 assists in the two games since the allegations came to light. Furthermore, team officials have refused to comment on the situation. Head coach Mark Daigneault simply called it a "league matter" and only added that Giddey remains active with the team for the time being. The Thunder are next in action on Thursday (November 30), hosting the Lakers in OKC.

However, while he has been active on the court, pressure has been mounting against Giddey. Fans at a Lil Uzi Vert concert in Boston were heard chanting "f-ck Josh Giddey" during the show. Meanwhile, cereal brand Weet-Bix, popular in Giddey's home nation of Australia, is potentially considering ending their $40 million endorsement with the athlete. This remains a developing story and we'll have any updates as and when they emerge.

Read More: Josh Giddey Breaks Silence Amid Allegations That He Had Sex With A Minor

[via]