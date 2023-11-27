Josh Giddey At Risk Of Losing Major Sponsor Amid Grooming Allegations

Josh Giddey is someone who has been hit with very disturbing allegations. Overall, the Oklahoma City Thunder star is being accused of having sex with a minor. This is a very serious allegation that could come with prison time if found to be true. Ultimately, it has been a tricky situation for the Thunder, who are still allowing Giddey to play. Although fans are outraged by his presence with the team, the Thunder are fine with keeping him around. However, the NBA is, indeed, investigating the matter.

As you can imagine, Giddey could lose a lot over this whole ordeal. Firstly, he could very well lose his entire NBA career. Secondly, he is at risk of going to prison, should he be found guilty. Lastly, there are various sponsors at play who could choose to completely pull away from him. That said, it seems like the third point is already happening right now. Currently, the NBA star has a deal with Weet-Bix which is a cereal brand in Australia. As the New York Post reports, they may just pull out of the deal.

Josh Giddey Under The Microscope

This was a deal worth upwards of $40 million. That said, Giddey could be losing out on eight figures here. Overall, it is a huge problem for the young star, although it makes a whole lot of sense. After all, there isn't a single brand on planet earth that would want to be associated with these kinds of allegations. At the end of the day, this is just a very dire situation for everyone who is involved. Hopefully, we all get some answers on what went down, very soon.

Let us know your thoughts on this situation, in the comments section below.

