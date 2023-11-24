Livvy Cook Reportedly Just 15 Years Old During Alleged Encounter With Josh Giddey

New details have reportedly emerged in the allegations that Oklahoma City Thunder star Josh Giddey had sexual relations with a minor. The girl in question, Liv Cook (who has also been reported as Livv and Livvy Cook), was originally believed to be a junior or senior in high school. This would make her around 17 at the time of the encounter with Giddey. However, new evidence appears to show that Cook is actually a sophomore, meaning that she was possibly as young as 15 at the time of her encounter with Giddey.

The original allegations against Giddey initially emerged on social media, with users appearing to post evidence of Giddey interacting with Cook. One of the widely-cited pieces of alleged evidence was a Snapchat post showing Giddey and Cook in a post-coital state of undress with the in-picture text caption "Just f-cked Josh Giddey". Furthermore, social media users later uncovered more posts that appeared to corroborate the story, as well as Cooks' TikTok account, which appeared to confirm that she was not 18. Giddey is yet to issue a statement about the allegations. However, he has turned off comments on his Instagram page.

What Is The Age Of Consent In Oklahoma?

The age of consent in Oklahoma is 16, although a "close-age exception" exists if one party is at least 14 and both parties are 18 or younger. According to state law, sexual relations between an unmarried couple in which one party is below the age of consent and the other is 18 or older could result in a second-degree statutory rape charge. The sentence if found guilty can range from one to 15 years in prison.

However, there are still debates about whether Cook is underage. In one TikTok video, she appears to use the hashtag "Iamover21". Furthermore, Olivia Cook is proving to be a very popular name and the virality of the story is likely throwing up numerous false positives. Regardless, this is a developing story and we'll have any updates as and when they emerge.

