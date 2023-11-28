Stephen A. Smith Breaks Silence On Josh Giddey Allegations

Stephen A. Smith is someone who comments on all of the biggest stories in the sports world. However, there is one story he has mostly avoided as of late. Of course, we are talking about the allegations against Josh Giddey. For the most part, a lot of people have avoided these allegations. Overall, most of it is just social media hearsay, and no one knows what is truly going on here. As for the substance of the allegation, he is currently being accused of having sex with a minor.

There are a lot of people who have criticized Smith and others at ESPN for not talking about this. However, the case doesn't include an arrest or anything tangible. Therefore, it is a mistake to think they would rush to discuss something like this. That said, on his own show today, Smith decided to break his silence on the whole thing. Essentially, Smith said he hasn't opened his mouth because of the risk of a lawsuit. Furthermore, he just wants a lot more information to come out.

Stephen A. Speaks

“He’s 21, we don’t know how old she is," Smith said. "We don’t know anything, we know there’s an investigation going on. That’s all we know. We don’t know anything else. You know why Stephen A. hasn’t said anything? Because you could get sued, idiots! You don’t just go out there running your damn mouth over something this serious.” Ultimately, Smith is opting for the safe route, and you really cannot blame him. After all, what else would he do? He has a high-paying job and a powerful one at that. There is no point risking that right now.

