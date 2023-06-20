Stephen A. Smith has always been a huge fan of the New York Knicks. Overall, the Knicks are one of the most historic teams in the entire NBA. However, they haven’t actually won anything since all the way back in 1973. Of course, the fans are not happy with this reality, and Smith is one of the people on the frontlines, holding the franchise accountable. Luckily, the team has been better in recent years. Although, they still haven’t been able to make it to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Today, Stephen A. and the First Take crew discussed the Knicks and their power forward, Julius Randle. While speaking to Paul George, Randle claimed that the Knicks are not that far from truly competing for a championship. Overall, this rubbed Smith the wrong way. In his mind, this is just a ridiculous thing to say given their performance against the Heat. Additionally, Randle has been a no-show in the playoffs, as his stats always take a hit.

Stephen A. Sounds Off

“Come postseason time, you know, put a taller defender on him, contest his shots, he’s going to dribble too much, he’s gon’ force shots he don’t need to force,” Smith said. “And he’s not going to be nearly as effective during the postseason as he is in the regular season. You know this is coming. You can’t learn to use your right hand? Is it that much for me to ask that you can become a bit ambidextrous, that you can remember that God gave you two hands and two arms? That you don’t actually have to always use your left?”

Ultimately, this was yet another epic rant from the likes of Stephen A. Unfortunately, it came at the expense of some of his sanity. He just wants the Knicks to be good, but it just hasn’t happened. Hopefully, Smith can see them win at least another championship in this next decade. Otherwise, the rants will continue to be plentiful.

