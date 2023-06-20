Stephen A. Smith is someone who cares about a whole host of topics. Overall, he is mainly known for his punditry in the sports world. However, he has dabbled in a whole host of other topics. For instance, Smith has commented on the political world quite a bit in the past. As far as Smith’s politics are concerned, he is mainly a centrist. One could say that he has the mentality of the median voter. Neither left nor right, but a mixture of beliefs that can sometimes contradict one another.

Although, if there is one thing that Stephen A. is adamant about, it would be his distaste for Ron DeSantis. The Florida Governor is currently running for the Republican nomination. He is currently getting destroyed by Trump, who is beating him by large percentage points in various states. However, DeSantis continues to run his campaign, while making various gaffs and anti-social appearances in between.

Stephen A. Calls Out The Governor

I don’t like racist shit. pic.twitter.com/47ufUa1fUQ — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) June 20, 2023

Yesterday, Smith issued a rant against DeSantis in relation to his racist beliefs. On Juneteenth, a day that marks the end of slavery, DeSantis claimed that Confederate leaders need to be honored. For instance, he was at Fort Bragg claiming that it is an iconic name. As Stephen A. quickly pointed out, Bragg was a slave owner who did monstrous things to people. Furthermore, Smith noted how DeSantis continues to make extreme statements, and is simply embarrassing himself at every turn.

Smith has made similar comments about DeSantis in the past, and we doubt he is going to slow down. On the Republican side, Smith is actually throwing his support behind Chris Christie of New Jersey. Christie seems like an anti-Trump and anti-DeSantis figure who is at least a bit more respectable. Although, Smith’s support for him has still been seen as controversial. Let us know what you think of all this, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the sports and politics world.

