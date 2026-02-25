King Harris Digs Up Old Photo Of 50 Cent With Gigantic Sex Toy

BY Caroline Fisher
King Harris 50 Cent Sex Toy
The Humor &amp; Harmony Weekend: 50 Cent &amp; Friends Concert at the Shreveport Municipal Auditorium in Downtown Shreveport Saturday evening, August 10, 2024. Henrietta Wildsmith / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
King Harris is not backing down amid his feud with 50 Cent, which was recently ignited by some shade thrown by his father, T.I.

50 Cent is currently wrapped up in a heated feud with T.I. and his son, King Harris. The 21-year-old has been trolling the mogul on social media in recent days, and isn't holding back in the slightest. Recently, he even took to Instagram to share some old photos of Fif holding various adult toys at France's Skyrock radio station.

"#NoAI Curtis the Johnson Juggler DIS DA MAGIC STICK YOU TALKIN BOUT🤔," he wrote in his caption. "I just know dis tuff & buff a** n***a ain’t outchea in the general public 'gripping dix' in real life. This what you gotta do to sell out broadway huh 'Fiffy'😂😂😂Keep Posting LIL N***A You Got Da 'Right Ones' dis time. DAMN MS JACKSON YO SON A FREAKY MAN WISH YOU WAS HERE TO WHOOP HIS A**‼️
🤣 ‼️."

King's post arrived shortly after 50 Cent threw jabs at both him and his mother, Tiny Harris, on Instagram. He seemingly accused Tiny of having a bad BBL and referred to King as a "little f*cked up albino kid."

King Harris' 50 Cent Diss Track
50 Cent
Apr 11, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Musical artist 50 Cent (center) talks with Sacramento Kings chairperson Vivek Ranadive (right) during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Clippers at Golden 1 Center. Darren Yamashita / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This isn't the only time King has taken shots at 50 Cent in recent days, either. Yesterday (February 24), he released a diss track targeting the G-Unit boss called "Made Man." On it, he calls him out for his insults and gives him a taste of his own medicine.

"Ni**as speaking on my mama, I tell Chaz ring the alarm / Ni**as p*ssy, probably cross his legs and f**king fold his arms," he raps. "He just want beef up on that net, I know that boy won't pop a grape / He trying to trick me out the streets / Gon' trick his a*s right in a lake."

At the time of writing, 50 Cent has not publicly responded to the diss track or the resurfaced photos.

