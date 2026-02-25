King Harris Unleashes On 50 Cent In New Diss Track “Made Man”

50 Cent is currently at odds with T.I. and his 21-year-old son King Harris. Unfortunately, it doesn't look like the feud will be coming to an end any time soon. Yesterday (February 24), King took various shots at Fif in a new song, "Made Man." He called out the mogul for dissing his mother, making it clear that he's unwilling to tolerate any disrespect.

"Ni**as speaking on my mama, I tell Chaz ring the alarm / Ni**as p*ssy, probably cross his legs and f**king fold his arms," he raps. "He just want beef up on that net, I know that boy won't pop a grape / He trying to trick me out the streets / Gon' trick his a*s right in a lake."

This isn't the only time in recent days that 50 Cent has been targeted on a song, either. T.I. went after him on two tracks called "War" and "Right One" earlier this week.

Why Is King Harris Beefing With 50 Cent?

“You ain’t that savage, ni you 5-0 dispatcher / Ol tender d**k ni**a all mad ‘cause Puff let your b**ch have it / Gave her tartar sauce and mustard like a fish sammich,” the trap pioneer raps on the latter. “To me you just a small man in a big shell / B**ch made a*s ni**a need pigtails / You take no issues with them White boys / It’s only our people that you find to be an eyesore.”

50 Cent and T.I.'s feud was ignited earlier this month. During a podcast appearance, T.I. accused Fif of backing out of a Verzuz battle that they'd both agreed to. He claimed that as a result, he'd lost all respect for the G-Unit boss.