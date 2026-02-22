T.I. Has No Respect For 50 Cent, Claims 50 Agreed To "Verzuz" & Backed Out

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
TI 50 Cent Agreed Verzuz Backed Out Lame
Apr 1, 2016; Atlanta, GA, USA; Entertainer T.I. performs at halftime of a game between the Atlanta Hawks and Cleveland Cavaliers at Philips Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
T.I. and 50 Cent have been going back and forth for a while now, and it all stems from a "Verzuz" challenge that remains unanswered.

T.I. is going to appear on an upcoming episode of Million Dollaz Worth Of Game, and a social media clip shared by Gillie and Wallo on their YouTube gave fans a sneak peek of what's to come. It's about one of Tip's most present and relevant stories this month: his feud with 50 Cent over Tip's Verzuz challenge to 50 and Fif's snitching allegations against him.

The Atlanta MC claimed that they had actually agreed to a hit-for-hit showdown, but then the G-Unit mogul backed out of it. We'll see if 50 responds to this latest jab or if they let this narrative slide... Which seems unlikely given the "Let Em Know" MC's disdain.

"Okay, so, first, it was really about celebrating each other's catalog," T.I. said of 50 Cent and the Verzuz. "Me and that n***a talked about this. This s**t ain't just calling a n***a out the blue. Yeah, man, we talked [about] this s**t. This s**t didn't just come out of nowhere. We were moving around in L.A., selling some TV shows. While we were around each other, I said, 'What you think about this?' He was like, 'You want to do that s**t?' I said yeah. He was like, 'Alright, cool.' I told him, 'I'ma jump out there first, and then, you just go jump out there and we'll line it up.' He said, 'Alright.' When I jumped out, that n***a acted like he ain't know what the f**k going on.

Why Does T.I. Have Beef With 50 Cent?

"Then, that's what it was about," he continued. "Now, it's about, you playing. Okay, you gon' play. Alright, cool. Well, how about f**k all of it? 'Cause now, I question your character. Any n***at that gon' kick that kind of s**t, n***a, just say you don't want to do it. All the other extra lame-a** s**t, man, that s**t goofy. Yeah, years ago, we spoke about it. Man, that s**t ain't gon' happen. I don't want to stand on stage with him. I have no interest in standing on stage with that n***a, I don't respect him."

50 Cent's beef with T.I. stems from social media trolls and attacks over this Verzuz challenge. Since they're still feuding over it, it seems like this is a combative relationship that won't experience a hatchet burial anytime soon.

Gabriel Bras Nevares
