hit battle
- Music6ix9ine Challenges Akon To A Hit Battle On IG Live, Akon AcceptsAkon accepted 6ix9ine challenge to go hit-for-hit with him in an Instagram live battle, but it's likely that the latter is just trolling. By Lynn S.
- BeefFrench Montana Reacts After Winning Kendrick Lamar Hit Battle On Hot 97French Montana wins the hit battle against Kendrick Lamar on Hot 97, proceeds to go nuts on Twitter.By Alex Zidel
- MusicJa Rule Challenges 50 Cent To A Hit BattleBoiling off the battle fever, Ja Rule stepped up to challenge his old pal 50 Cent to an old-fashioned battle of the hits.By Mitch Findlay
- Music2 Chainz Challenges Meek Mill To A Hit Battle, Meek RespondsWith battle fever at an all-time high, 2 Chainz issues a challenge to his friend and collaborator Meek Mill.By Mitch Findlay
- MusicRich The Kid Challenges A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie To A Hit BattleA lust for battle has stricken the cabin-fever addled rap game, and Rich The Kid is officially calling out names. By Mitch Findlay